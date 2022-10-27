Late-night Hillbrow shootout leaves two retail store workers dead

Two people were gunned down and an elderly woman sustained injuries during a shootout at Joubert Park in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

According to a police report, three retail store workers were resting in a Toyota Tazz after they had finished their shift when three men approached and started shooting.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said one of the suspects also got injured when an occupant in the vehicle fired back.

“The two victims in the car succumbed to [their] injuries while an elderly woman was rushed to the local medical care centre. Upon arrival at the crime scene, police found an injured suspect lying on the ground with an unlicensed firearm next to him. The suspect was immediately arrested,” said Masondo.

The motive for the attack is not yet known and a case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation.

