‘Lawyers from Unisa’ teach content creator an expensive lesson

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has secured a court order barring Doctor Che Lenyehelo from creating and publishing videos containing allegedly defamatory remarks about the institution and its law graduates.
The interim order, granted by the Pretoria High Court, directed Lenyehelo to remove the videos from all social media platforms under his control within 24 hours of being served with the order.
Unisa defends its reputation
Unisa described the judgment as an important affirmation of its commitment to protecting its integrity, reputation and mandate as Africa’s leading open distance e-learning institution.
READ: What are the restrictions when it comes to content creation?
Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula said the ruling sent a clear message about the limits of freedom of expression.
“The judgment sends a clear message that freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield for unlawful conduct, reputational harm or actions intended to undermine the governance and standing of the institution.”
She added: “Unisa will continue to defend its name, reputation, employees and stakeholders through every lawful avenue available.”
The university said it remained committed to transparency, accountability and lawful engagement but would not tolerate conduct aimed at defaming, destabilising or damaging its institutional brand.
It warned that it would not hesitate to take firm legal action against individuals or groups it believes are spreading falsehoods, engaging in unlawful reputational attacks or deliberately undermining the university and its leadership.
Unisa said it remained focused on its core mission of teaching, learning, research, innovation and engaged scholarship, while protecting the interests of its students, employees, alumni and the broader university community.
- The University of South Africa (Unisa) obtained a court order preventing Doctor Che Lenyehelo from creating and publishing allegedly defamatory videos about the institution and its law graduates.
- The Pretoria High Court interim order required Lenyehelo to remove the videos from all social media platforms within 24 hours of being served.
- Doctor Che Lenyehelo is a South African content creator and comedian known for viral "Lawyers from Unisa" skits that satirize Unisa law graduates as incompetent.
- Lenyehelo was also ordered to pay the legal costs incurred by Unisa, including the costs of two counsel.
- Unisa's Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, stated the judgment underscored limits on freedom of expression and reaffirmed the university's commitment to defending its reputation and stakeholders through lawful means.
The University of South Africa (Unisa) has secured a court order barring Doctor Che Lenyehelo from creating and publishing videos containing allegedly defamatory remarks about the institution and its law graduates.
The interim order, granted by the Pretoria High Court, directed Lenyehelo to remove the videos from all social media platforms under his control within 24 hours of being served with the order.
Unisa described the judgment as an important affirmation of its commitment to protecting its integrity, reputation and mandate as Africa's leading open distance e-learning institution.
READ: What are the restrictions when it comes to content creation?
Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula said the ruling sent a clear message about the limits of freedom of expression.
"The judgment sends a clear message that freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield for unlawful conduct, reputational harm or actions intended to undermine the governance and standing of the institution."
She added: "Unisa will continue to defend its name, reputation, employees and stakeholders through every lawful avenue available."
The university said it remained committed to transparency, accountability and lawful engagement but would not tolerate conduct aimed at defaming, destabilising or damaging its institutional brand.
It warned that it would not hesitate to take firm legal action against individuals or groups it believes are spreading falsehoods, engaging in unlawful reputational attacks or deliberately undermining the university and its leadership.
Unisa said it remained focused on its core mission of teaching, learning, research, innovation and engaged scholarship, while protecting the interests of its students, employees, alumni and the broader university community.