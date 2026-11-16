‘Lawyers from Unisa’ teach content creator an expensive lesson

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has secured a court order barring Doctor Che Lenyehelo from creating and publishing videos containing allegedly defamatory remarks about the institution and its law graduates.

The interim order, granted by the Pretoria High Court, directed Lenyehelo to remove the videos from all social media platforms under his control within 24 hours of being served with the order.

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Lenyehelo is a South African content creator and comedian based in the Vaal area, who gained widespread attention for his viral “Lawyers from Unisa” comedy skits, in which he portrayed Unisa law graduates and lawyers in a satirical light, portraying them as incompetent.

The University took exception, leading to legal action that culminated in Lenyehelo also being ordered to pay the costs of its application, including the costs of two counsel.

The university welcomed the judgment, saying it reaffirmed the principle that institutions and individuals were entitled to protection against unlawful conduct that damaged their reputations, undermined governance processes or eroded public trust.

Unisa defends its reputation

Unisa described the judgment as an important affirmation of its commitment to protecting its integrity, reputation and mandate as Africa’s leading open distance e-learning institution.

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Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula said the ruling sent a clear message about the limits of freedom of expression.

“The judgment sends a clear message that freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield for unlawful conduct, reputational harm or actions intended to undermine the governance and standing of the institution.”

She added: “Unisa will continue to defend its name, reputation, employees and stakeholders through every lawful avenue available.”

The university said it remained committed to transparency, accountability and lawful engagement but would not tolerate conduct aimed at defaming, destabilising or damaging its institutional brand.

It warned that it would not hesitate to take firm legal action against individuals or groups it believes are spreading falsehoods, engaging in unlawful reputational attacks or deliberately undermining the university and its leadership.

Unisa said it remained focused on its core mission of teaching, learning, research, innovation and engaged scholarship, while protecting the interests of its students, employees, alumni and the broader university community.

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