Learner and parents allegedly assault teacher – union outraged

Johannesburg – A Free State educator was allegedly attacked by a learner and her parents yesterday at Setjhaba Se Maketse Combined School in Botshabelo.

The Free State Department of Education and the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) have condemned this act and commended the police for working swiftly in making arrests.

It is believed that after the learner had some issue with the teacher, her parents were called to the school. It’s alleged they first hurled insults at the teacher and then assaulted him.

“The teacher sustained injuries and his laptop – a tool he uses to enhance his work and prepare the lessons for the same learners – was damaged during the attack. It is unfortunate that this barbaric act happened during the time when the province is celebrating the achievement of the matric results of 2021.”

“There is no justification for the attack of any person in schools irrespective of how offended the parent or member of the community can be against a teacher. Education is a societal issue and parents are a critical component of society. They should be at the forefront of protecting schools and teachers as we build the nation,” said SADTU in a statement.

They also called for the Department of Education to tighten security in schools to prevent such incidents.

“Through SADTU’s “I am a school fan” campaign, we are mobilizing the learners, teachers, support staff, community, and every stakeholder in education to join hands in ensuring that schools are safe havens. The campaign will be cascaded to all our branches between February 2022 and April 2022.”

