Lesufi wants Human Rights Commission to probe racism allegation

Johannesburg – Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi today visited a tension-filled Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein following a fist fight between the students on Friday.

Lesufi met with the school management, teachers and pupils in an attempt to understand the cause of a fight between black and white pupils, which is widely believed to have been motivated by race.

Lesufi said the pupils in question were minors, and that the police were investigating the matter, noting that he planned to meet with their parents tomorrow.

Oupa Bodibe, the Gauteng education department’s acting spokesperson, stressed that violence in schools will not be tolerated.

“Violence, for whatever reasons, does not belong to our schools and the perpetrators will face the necessary disciplinary action,” said Bodibe.

Pupils from nearby schools skipped lessons to show solidarity with gatvol black learners from Hoërskool Jan Viljoen. It was also reported that burning tyres were used to block the roads leading to the school.

Lesufi confirmed that evidence, in the form of WhatsApp messages sent by pupils and parents, had been handed over to the police and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

During his visit, the MEC also took time to listen to disturbing tales of alleged racism, with black pupils charging that they were being unfairly treated by fellow white pupils and teachers.

“All the issues of racism in this school, I don’t want them to be investigated by the SGB [school governing body] or the district, I’m going to call the SAHRC to come [and investigate],” said Lesufi.

“It’s time we set an example that we are not step-children in this country, we also belong and we must be protected.”

It also emerged that young black girls do not feel safe, to which the MEC promised a thorough investigation against one of the teachers.

“A staff member employed by the SGB (School Governing Body) accused of sexual harassment will be placed on precautionary suspensions. Department of Social Development will take statements from interest party,” reads the Department’s latest statement.

