Let’s build on the encouraging  jobs statistics of the second quarter

News that unemployment declined to 32.1% in the third quarter of 2024, from 33.5% as announced by Statistics South Africa this week is welcome. But we can do better, much better.

The SA economy has performed badly for well over a decade now, and coupled with the preceding decade and a half of the Mbeki administration, which the not-so-nostalgic would term years of “jobless growth”, much is asked if we are to turn the proverbial corner.

There is, however, no denying that the economy then was doing well, as borne out by the creation of the black African middle class, which no doubt is one of the great achievements of our democracy.

