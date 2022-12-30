E-edition
Lights on to usher in the new year – Eskom

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Loadshedding will be suspended on Sunday – New Year’s Day, until 5am on Monday, said Eskom on Friday. Stage 2 will then be implemented until further notice, said the power utility.

However, Mzansi is still saddled with Stage 4 loadshedding from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow, when stage two kicks in until 4pm.

On Wednesday, loadshedding Stage 4 was implemented without due warning. Eskom said at the time that it was due to the breakdown of four generating units and delays in returning some units to service. Mzansi was also granted a reprieve from loadshedding on Christmas day.


