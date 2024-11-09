Limpopo annual conference explores more economic growth 

The 4th edition of the Limpopo Investment Conference is one of the province’s initiatives in its economic development strategy, acting as a key programme for investment promotion since its inception in 2021.

The two-day conference was held outside Polokwane on Thursday and Friday. It brought together potential investors, captains of various industries, economists, business experts, academics and panellists. They held debates and discussions on solutions for growing new industries to support job creation.

The provincial event attracted delegates from all walk of South Africa, China, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Namibia and Zambia.

This flagship event offers an opportunity for the business community, investors and sponsors. For thenm to reflect on the successes registered by government’s investment mobilisation drive. As well as to share business ideas.

Pivotal event in the province’s investment calendar

Premier Phophi Ramathuba said over the past three years, the conference has grown its importance. It cemented its position as a pivotal event in the province’s investment calendar.

“The achievements of the [conference] are a testament to the vision and collaboration driving our province forward. Since its inception, the combined pledges from the conference have amounted to an impressive R162-billion. With R61-billion already being implemented across various projects.

“These investments have translated into the creation of 51,000 jobs, both temporary and permanent. Contributing significantly to reducing unemployment and improving the livelihoods of our people. In 2024, we are aiming to generate R100-billion in new pledges. They will further accelerate the province’s economic growth.

“This conference is not just a local event. It has become a key platform for international engagement. Attracting investors and stakeholders from across the globe. We have structured the conference deliberations to reflect our attractive investment opportunities. The proximity of Limpopo province to the SADC markets and the Africa Continent Free Trade Area. Opportunities for export into the BRICS nations and beyond,” said Ramathuba.

SADC economy trade route

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, echoed Ramathuba’s sentiments. On Limpopo’s geographical advantage, he the province plays a pivotal role in SADC economy.

“I wish to echo the words of the premier when she says that Limpopo stands as a strategically positioned province. It is bordered by Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique. A true gateway to the African continent of 1.2 billion consumers. The opportunity therefore is too big for South Africa to let slip. [Opportunity] to beneficiate Limpopo’s vast mineral resources. To rapidly increase manufactured exports to SADC and AfCFTA member states,” said Tau.

Tau made reference to the two Special Economic Zones (SEZs). These are the Musina-Makhado and the Fetakgomo-Tubatse. He said these could be a catalyst for economic growth.

“SEZ programme of our department offers a compelling value proposition for investors. With benefits like business-ready infrastructure. Reduced costs for essentials like land, water, and electricity, and tax incentives. Including a reduced corporate tax rate. By leveraging these SEZs, we can foster industrialisation and unlock new opportunities. And drive sustainable development across the continent,” Tau said.

Agriculture

Mathews Phosa, chairman of Agriculture Development Agency, made reference to agriculture. He said Limpopo has already established itself as an agricultural powerhouse in South Africa.

“Statistics show that the bulk of fruits and vegetables consumed in this country were grown in Limpopo. These are not just statistics. But instead they are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our farming communities. This province currently contributes an astounding 60% of South Africa’s fruit and vegetables. Its maize meal, wheat, and cotton production.

“Every time the sun rises over our fertile lands, our farmers are already at work. Contributing to the R2-billion annual turnover at the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market. Of which we proudly generate 45%.

“Limpopo’s production capabilities are significant. In the citrus sector, we are producing 25% of South Africa’s output. With our oranges making up 35% of national production. These fruits are already finding their way to tables across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

“But what makes this even more remarkable is that we maintain some of the highest quality standards in the world. The avocado industry, contributing 60% of national production, has seen exponential growth in export demand. Particularly from European markets, where health-conscious consumers cannot get enough of our fruit.

“The same goes for tomato production, where Limpopo also leads with 60% of national output. It supplies not just fresh produce but also supports a growing food processing industry.

“The importance of the Limpopo agricultural sector extends beyond commercial success. This province is playing a crucial role in ensuring food security. Not just for our province, but for the entire southern African region,” said Phosa.

Tourism

Nomasonto Ndlovu, the CEO and Founder of Beacon Africa Tourism Consultancy, agreed. She said the conference reaffirms the province’s commitment to becoming a premier investment destination.

“Tourism in Limpopo extends beyond leisure… it’s an economic powerhouse that can drive job creation. It can support local businesses, and uplift entire communities. To unlock its full potential, Limpopo must break down sector silos. It must remove barriers and embrace a unified, integrated approach. This… would make it easier for investors to choose Limpopo for their tourism investments,” Ndlovhu said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content