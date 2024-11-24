Limpopo miner sued for breach of contract

A Limpopo mining company, Bopedi Basadi Mining and Construction has allegedly contravened a court order and continues mining activities in the mineral-rich Sekhukhune district.

On Tuesday, the company was slapped with a court interdict by acting judge Mokgerwa Makoti in the Limpopo High Court sitting in Polokwane after it breached contract with Dhahabu Mining Equipment.

According to Arthur Quphe, chairman of Dhahabu Mining Equipment, Masele Matjie, director of Bopedi Basadi Mining and Construction, approached him for funding to acquire a mining permit.

