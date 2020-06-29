Limpopo police pelted with stones at a soccer tournament

Limpopo Police Commissioner Jan Scheepers has warned communities in Limpopo to stop violating lockdown regulations by organizing sports tournaments in their villages.

The commissioner’s statement comes after the police and the car they were travelling in was pelted with stones at a soccer tournament in Tlhabine, a village outside of Tzaneen.

The community members damaged the police vehicle leaving officers with no choice but to flee for their lives. In another incident, the police arrested two men, one an organizer and another a player at a soccer tournament in Mohlabaneng Village, in Bolobedu, yesterday after they received a tip-off from one of the community members.

The two, according to a police statement were later released after paying R5000 and R1000 fine respectively.

General Scheepers condemned the actions by community members and warned that they should stop organizing and attending soccer tournaments, whether as players or spectators, as this was still prohibited under the Disaster Management Act.

“The Police will act against anyone who organizes soccer tournaments and this will include arrest,” concluded General Scheepers.

He said a case of malicious damage to property has been opened against those, who threw stones at a police van and police investigations are continuing.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni