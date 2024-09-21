Limpopo Sars consultant gets eight year jail sentence for corruption 

The Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Limpopo has sentenced a South African Revenue Service (Sars) tax consultant to eight years imprisonment for corruption.

Rasivama Isaac Madzhuta was found guilty of demanding a bribe from a client.

During the protracted trial, the court heard that in August 2022, Madzhuta, who was assisting a client with her tax returns, allegedly promised the taxpayer he will fast-track her refund in exchange of a bribe.

Demanded bribe from client’s refund

The taxpayers was due to be refunded R12, 000. Madzhuta reportedly demanded R1, 500 once payment is deposited into her account.

After the money was deposited, the taxpayer reported the matter to Sars authorities. This was after she supposedly received a call from Madzhuta demanding his fee.

She also reported the incident to the provincial police. And a case of corruption was opened with the police anti-corruption unit.

Madzhuta was arrested and the case was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On September 18, Madzhuta appeared before the Serious Crime Commercial Court in Polokwane. He was found guilty of corruption.

Five years of eight years wholly suspended

Five years of his eight years jail term is wholly suspended. This is on condition that he is not found guilty of a similar offense during the suspension period.

In aggravating the sentence, state advocate Ngoako Mokumo led evidence of the Sars investigator from fraud and corruption unit.

The investigator testified that cases of corruption within Sars are prevalent. He said a message should be sent through a harsh sentence. This in order to deter officials from committing similar offences. The investigator then said that the conduct of the accused has brought shame to the revenue service.

Mokumo insisted for a direct jail term in view of the fact that corruption is a serious offence.

He said: “There is a public outcry for offenders to be given harsher sentences. This is because communities are deprived of free services from government due to corruption. A direct imprisonment is an appropriate sentence as corruption is widely affecting the South African economy.”

The DPP’s advocate Ivy Thenga said she hopes the sentence will deter other would-be offenders. It will serve as a warning to other officials engaging in unlawful activities, she said.

She said: “The DPP applauds advocate Mokumo and the investigating officer from anti-corruption unit. We commend them for the good work done.”

Conviction, sentence lauded

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentence. He stated that it will serve as a deterrent that corruption will be rooted out at all levels.

She said: “This conviction demonstrates the commitment of the police to combating corruption. And it ensures accountability within government institutions.”

