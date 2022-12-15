Limpopo taxi driver gets lengthy jail term for fraud and corruption

A taxi driver has been sentenced to five years for fraud and six years for corruption by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Court.

Police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said 40-year-old Ngoanametwa Gibson Thobakgale swindled a client who had applied for a tender to provide security services at Limpopo schools.

After the client had submitted tender documents, he received a call from someone who claimed to be an official from the provincial department of education. Thobakgale demanded R200 000 gratification in order for the client to win the tender.

“The victim contacted the department to verify if there was such a person working for the department. The department confirmed that the accused’s name was not in their database and the victim immediately notified the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team,” Maluleke said.

“On 26 November 2018, the Hawks conducted an undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of Thobakgale at a service station near the N1 north highway in Polokwane, after he had received the R10 000 of the R200 000 he demanded.”

Sunday World

Author