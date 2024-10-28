Lindiwe shuns ANC event to honour Albertina Sisulu 

The rift between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC administration and former minister Lindiwe Sisulu widened this week when she snubbed the party’s hastily organised memorial lecture for her mother and party icon, Albertina “MaSisulu” Sisulu at Uncle Tom’s Hall in Orlando West, Soweto

Sunday World understands that Lindiwe, shunned the ANC’s event after the party invited her to her mother’s commemoration event through a phone call on Sunday. The call came the day before the event which was characterised by wreath-laying ceremony and memorial lecture.

Those close to Lindiwe said the ANC’s conduct was disrespectful towards her and the family, because the invitation was almost like an afterthought. The family, they said, especially MaSisulu’s eldest son, Max Sisulu, should have received a formal, written invitation long ago.

Lindiwe’s daughter, Ayanda, said she and about ten family members attended the ANC event after receiving a message that the family was invited. However, she could not confirm whether this was done in writing since she was a junior in the family. She said her uncle, Max, and her mother could not attend purely due to reasons of “ill health”.

The ANC’s proceedings initially planned to feature Ramaphosa as the keynote speaker, but did not attend as he was out of the country.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri did not respond to questions sent on Friday, and when cornered on the sidelines of the ANC’s national executive committee meeting this weekend at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, she declined to comment.

Lindiwe has been one of the most vocal critics of Ramaphosa’s ANC leadership and contested against him for the party presidency during the 2022 leadership succession race. She had been a minister since 1994, but in March 2023, Ramaphosa sacked her from the executive, replacing her in the portfolio of human settlements, water, and sanitation with opposition leader Patricia De Lille.

Curiously, Lindiwe’s foundation, Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, of which she is a patron and founder, will launch on Thursday in Robben Island and later host a memorial lecture for MaSisulu at the University of Cape Town.

Referring to the struggle contributions of MaSisulu and her husband, Walter, also an iconic ANC figure, the foundation said: “The time to interpret the world through their paradigm, memory, and lenses in order to overcome today’s socioeconomic injustices has arrived.”

“It is time for their inspiring and dependable story to be authentically shared, and it needs to be pushed to the surface for generations to know the anatomical evolution of this country.”

The foundation also added that “this event will bring together leaders from various strands, representatives from government, diplomatic corps, lawmakers, different political parties, and African thought leaders to dissect various means to counter all forms of socioeconomic injustices.” The foundation’s CEO Mphumzi Mdekazi said: “The purpose of this memorial lecture is to sustain Albertina Sisulu’s legacy of promoting socio-economic justice and human rights; supporting initiatives that address socio-economic inequalities; and educating future generations about her ethical leadership to ensure that her story inspires continued action towards a more just and responsive society.”

Mdekazi said that by embracing MaSisulu’s spirit and values, “we can only create a brighter future for all”.

“Her legacy serves as a powerful reminder towards the importance of perseverance, ethical virtues, and collective action in overcoming socioeconomic injustices.”

He said that weaponising her paradigm, memory and lenses, therefore, became paramount.

