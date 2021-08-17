Listen: Local artists release tribute Amapiano song for Mpura and Killer Kau

Johannesburg – Instead of just grieving after losing their favourite musicians, some local artists got together to remember them.

While South Africa mourns the loss of some of its Amapiano stars who died in a car accident in North West last weekend, Mpura real name Mongezi was laid to rest earlier today at Protea South Hall and the other musicians who died in a horrific crash reminded many that we are living on borrowed time.

Killer Kau, Thando Tot, Khaya ‘The Voice” Hadebe artists had social media in tears all weekend because they have left a huge gap in the industry.

Devastated by the loss of South Africa’s sensations, CabaRocka decided to pen a tribute song to the fallen stars.

CabaRocka & Navigator amapiano artists from Katlehong ‘K1’ in the East Rand decided to create the tribute song, the beat is by Minameyazee and Blackdot on vocals and Vertical while Akhai produced it.

“Although it’s a sombre period for South African youth and amapiano fans the track is upbeat, it pays homage to the genre of music they were known for and excelled in, a genre we also create, so on the day we heard the news we decided to put our other projects aside and do a tribute track for them and luckily we had the beat. We believe they would love it as it’s their style,” CabaRocka said.

The track is amazing and it reflects the kind of fun people they were while touching our hearts as they are dearly missed by the shocked youth.

Genius and popular DJ Maphorisa added, “When the elderly die, we lose our history and when the young die we lose our future. Rest in peace young men and thank you for the music.”

Listen to the song below:

