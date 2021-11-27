Listen: Sizwe Dhlomo releases recording of altercation with Unathi

Johannesburg – The drama of Unathi Nkayi’s axing from popular radio station Kaya FM continues to unfold after Sizwe Dhlomo released the recording of the altercation he had with the Idols SA judge.

This comes after Nkayi broke her silence on the matter after she posted a video on her social media platform, Instagram, detailing her version of events to the public and her fans.

Click here for more: WATCH: Unathi breaks silence after being fired from Kaya FM

Three independent sources, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, alleged that the problem started when Nkayi, who presented Midday Joy show on the station, complained that Dhlomo arrived later for the handover of his show Afternoon Drive with Sizwe, which comes after her show.

She complained that his late arrival made it difficult for her to do a full handover and introduce the highlight of his coming show.

The deep throat alleged that when she was frustrated with his late-coming, Nkayi told their mutual friend, known to Sunday World, that Dhlomo was the worst person she had ever worked with; was always late; rude; domineering, and arrogant.

The mutual friend revealed that Dhlomo reported Nkayi to management for “reputational damage”. The mole also alleged that the last straw was when the two were involved in a heated argument after Nkayi accused Dhlomo of being late again for his pre-show or handover meeting. Nkayi allegedly reported Dhlomo human resources and said he had verbally abused her and used the F-word during their squabble. “She was crying and claimed that Sizwe was yelling and even told her to ‘f***ing leave’.” She also claimed that he was “aggressive and left her feeling intimidated and that HR must act.”

On Saturday morning, Dhlomo took to Twitter and posted the recording of the altercation which led to Nkayi’s dismissal.

He also tweeted screenshots of emails and responses to the radio station’s HR department.

On Friday, Nkayi, said in her video that her friendship was over when Dhlomo spoke about her children and allowed them to prepare ‘umphokoqo.’

Dhlomo also referred to this claim made by Nkayi and said, “I said nothing about her kids.”

I said nothing about her kids. That’s the whole clip. https://t.co/1dABTJYqSJ — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 26, 2021

Listen to the altercation that Dhlomo posted on Twitter below, which led to Unathi being axed from Kaya FM:

Here is the altercation. News is 6 mins long, I walked into studio while the news was still on and this is what went down. https://t.co/bRJSGTbgEi — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 26, 2021

After my innocence was proven, I then responded with the following: pic.twitter.com/SxJGlGqTa0 — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 26, 2021

For ease of reference, the umphokoqo clip took place on the 19th of August 2021. Two months prior to the incident that led to this situation. I will now hold onto the rest of evidence until further notice. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 26, 2021

