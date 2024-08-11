Load reduction a nightmare for Bushbuckridge residents

Bushbuckridge resident Rosina Mashile often arrives home to darkness when she returns from work during the week.

“I arrive home in Shatale township after 6 pm, and it’s already dark because of winter. The load reduction means there are no street lights, making it extremely dangerous for me to walk home from the taxi rank,” Mashile told Sunday World.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content