Load reduction a nightmare for Bushbuckridge residents

By Sunday World
According to Eskom, illegal connections are a leading cause of network overloading and repeated transformers and mini substations failure. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Bushbuckridge resident Rosina Mashile often arrives home to darkness when she returns from work during the week.

“I arrive home in Shatale township after 6 pm, and it’s already dark because of winter. The load reduction means there are no street lights, making it extremely dangerous for me to walk home from the taxi rank,” Mashile told Sunday World.

