Loadshedding moves down to stage three

Eskom announced on Friday afternoon that Stage three loadshedding will be implemented from 5am on Saturday morning until 5am Sunday morning.

The country is currently at stage four, having experienced stage six earlier this week.

Loadshedding has been an everyday reality since the festive season kicked off, with major blackouts also being experienced countrywide.

The Power Utility said they would confirm at a later stage the loadshedding arrangements for Christmas Day based on the state of the power system.

In announcing the annual results on Friday, it said there was improvement in financial performance, but continued poor plant performance and high debt levels continue to be a concern.

“Revenue increased to R246.5 billion, due to 15.06% tarriff increase, supported by 3.4% growth in sales volumes.”

Its net loss was R12.3 billion by end of March 2022.

#EskomMediaStatement Eskom’s annual results show improvement in financial performance, however, continued poor plant performance and high debt levels continue to be a concern To view the full suite of reports for the year ended 31 March 2022, go to https://t.co/v6vpxeOVpk pic.twitter.com/WmHf46gv9y — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 23, 2022

