E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Loadshedding rears its head again after short reprieve

By Anelisa Sibanda

Loadshedding is back, Eskom said on Wednesday morning, explaining that stage-two power cuts will be implemented from Wednesday to Thursday between 4pm and midnight.

The state-owned power utility said in a statement that a shortage of generation capacity has necessitated it to go back to blackouts after two weeks of reprieve.

“The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and Kusile power stations, as well as an unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two each at Grootvlei, Henrina and Majuba power stations [have resulted in the shortage of generation capacity],” said Eskom.

On Tuesday, the power utility warned that loadshedding might be implemented for three days at short notice.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.