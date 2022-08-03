Loadshedding rears its head again after short reprieve

Loadshedding is back, Eskom said on Wednesday morning, explaining that stage-two power cuts will be implemented from Wednesday to Thursday between 4pm and midnight.

The state-owned power utility said in a statement that a shortage of generation capacity has necessitated it to go back to blackouts after two weeks of reprieve.

“The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and Kusile power stations, as well as an unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two each at Grootvlei, Henrina and Majuba power stations [have resulted in the shortage of generation capacity],” said Eskom.

On Tuesday, the power utility warned that loadshedding might be implemented for three days at short notice.

