Loadshedding suspended for the weekend

By Anelisa Sibanda

State-owned power utility, Eskom on Friday announced that load shedding will be suspended from midnight on Friday.

Eskom said Stage two would then again be implemented from 5am on Monday until 4pm and will be increased to stage three until midnight.

“Since Thursday morning, Eskom teams have returned a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, and Kriel and two units each at Tukuka power stations,” read the statement.

 

Load shedding is currently being rolled at stage two. It’s been more than 100 days of rolling blackouts this year.

 

 

