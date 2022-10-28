Loadshedding suspended for the weekend

State-owned power utility, Eskom on Friday announced that load shedding will be suspended from midnight on Friday.

Eskom said Stage two would then again be implemented from 5am on Monday until 4pm and will be increased to stage three until midnight.

“Since Thursday morning, Eskom teams have returned a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, and Kriel and two units each at Tukuka power stations,” read the statement.

#POWERALERT1 Due to lower weekend demand, loadshedding will be suspended at midnight. Stage 2 loadshedding will again be implemented on Monday pic.twitter.com/0T7ucsr0lH — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 28, 2022

Load shedding is currently being rolled at stage two. It’s been more than 100 days of rolling blackouts this year.

😳 We just crossed 2400 hours (that’s 100 days) of national loadshedding #100DaysOfLoadshedding pic.twitter.com/qhDtKpVjhd — EskomSePush (@EskomSePush) October 28, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author