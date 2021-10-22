VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Locate your ward councillor online with My Candidate

By Nompilo Zulu
PICTURE: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg – Non-profit open and non-partisan organisation ‘Open Cities Lab’ launched an online tool called ‘My Candidate’ to help South Africans locate their candidate ward councillors ahead of the Local Government Election on 1 November 2021.

The tool only requires a physical address to locate a councillor.

Thereafter, the web tool will provide information from the Independent Electoral Commission on the candidates of each ward in a list, with details on other wards in which they are contesting, and links to Google searches on their names.

It also provides the ages and political parties of the respective candidates.

In a radio interview with SAfm Open Cities Lab founder and CEO, Richard Gevers said a lot of people are still indecisive about who they are going to vote for, the tool will assist South Africans to make informed decisions.

“We’re very excited about people being able to make informed choices around the people that represent them,” said Gevers.

Click here to find out who the candidates in your ward are. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.