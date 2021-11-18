VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Look: Gomora fans sent into meltdown after last night’s episode

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Last night’s episode of Gomora left viewers on edge, wanting to know who shot who.

Gomora telenovela plays on Mzansi Magic at 7 pm on weekdays.

Its latest episode made fans take to Twitter and react to it.

The character of Don played by Israel Matseke Zulu is loved by the least.

Yesterday, Sunday World reported that Zulu will be leaving the show after his contract was not renewed.

Read more here: Sad news for Gomora fans: Actor Israel Moketse-Zulu is leaving the show

In the episode, he shot the character of Mazet played by Siphesihle Ndaba.

Just before the show ended, someone was shot,  but who was shot?

That’s the question everyone is asking.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the episode on Twitter below: 

