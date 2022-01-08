Look: Trevor Noah spends summer holiday with his friends

Johannesburg- Daily show host and stand-up comedian, Trevor Noah has had a beautiful summer holiday with his friends in South Africa.

This was shown by his friends as they posted their pictures and videos with him.

Their unbreakable squad that travels together consists of writer Khaya Dlanga, radio personalities Sizwe Dhlomo and Anele Mdoda.

Great times. Thanks Will Smith for taking this pic. pic.twitter.com/KgRgeii30A — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) January 3, 2022

Trevor Noah is enjoying his holiday in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/i4d3HtBMbg — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 7, 2022

Tevor Noah x Nkao Tempela pic.twitter.com/Oq55taJ7Ee — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 5, 2022

