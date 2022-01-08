REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: Trevor Noah spends summer holiday with his friends

By Coceka Magubeni
Trevor Noah and his friends//Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- Daily show host and stand-up comedian, Trevor Noah has had a beautiful summer holiday with his friends in South Africa.

This was shown by his friends as they posted their pictures and videos with him.

Their unbreakable squad that travels together consists of writer Khaya Dlanga, radio personalities Sizwe Dhlomo and Anele Mdoda.

