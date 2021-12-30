REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Look: Tweeps react to Murdah Bongs’ message to DJ Zinhle

By Anelisa Sibanda
DJ Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle

Johannesburg- Murdah Bongs took to Instagram and wished DJ Zinhle a happy birthday.

The duo has a child together named Asante.

This is what tweeps had to say after seeing the message:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes