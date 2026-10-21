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Lotto results for Wednesday, October 21 2026

By Sunday World
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Lotto results are out
The lotto results for Wednesday, October 21, 2026, are available.
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Lotto results for Wednesday, October 21 2026

Lotto:              01| 03| 08| 23| 32| 35        Bonus Ball: 28

Lotto Plus 1:    28| 32| 38| 40| 44| 48      Bonus Ball: 11

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Lotto MAX 5:    12| 18| 29| 36| 48| 51      Bonus Ball: 33

 

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  • The Lotto results for Wednesday, October 21, 2026, are 01, 03, 08, 23, 32, and 35 with the Bonus Ball 28.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 28, 32, 38, 40, 44, and 48 with the Bonus Ball 11.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 12, 18, 29, 36, 48, and 51 with the Bonus Ball 33.
  • The draw included both a main winning set of numbers and a Bonus Ball for each game.
  • Readers are encouraged to subscribe to the newsletter for updates.

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