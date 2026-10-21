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Lotto results for Wednesday, October 21 2026
Lotto: 01| 03| 08| 23| 32| 35 Bonus Ball: 28
Lotto Plus 1: 28| 32| 38| 40| 44| 48 Bonus Ball: 11
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Lotto MAX 5: 12| 18| 29| 36| 48| 51 Bonus Ball: 33
- The Lotto results for Wednesday, October 21, 2026, are 01, 03, 08, 23, 32, and 35 with the Bonus Ball 28.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 28, 32, 38, 40, 44, and 48 with the Bonus Ball 11.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 12, 18, 29, 36, 48, and 51 with the Bonus Ball 33.
- The draw included both a main winning set of numbers and a Bonus Ball for each game.
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