Lucky Powerball Plus winner steps into spring R13 million richer

Johannesburg – The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba has announced that the PowerBall Plus jackpot from Tuesday 31 August 2021 of over R13 Million has been won.

The winning ticket was purchased on the Standard Bank Banking APP and the lucky winner spent R45 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method to select the winning numbers of 09, 16, 19, 29, 46, and PowerBall number 18.

Did you know that the winner of the third-largest jackpot in the history of the South African National Lottery played via the Standard Bank Banking APP and won an impressive R153 Million PowerBall jackpot?

Ithuba Ceo, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “Congratulations to our PowerBall Plus jackpot winner. Our goal has always been to create convenient ways of helping our players to access and participate in their favourite National Lottery games, from the comfort and safety of their homes. We have implemented strategies to move the National Lottery into a digital realm to offer players the opportunity to purchase Lottery products anytime, anywhere”, said Mabuza.

Ithuba is the first South African National Lottery Operator to partner with all four major banks in the country, and the only Lottery Operator in the world to present this innovative offering.

The partnership with banks provides our players with the convenience of purchasing National Lottery tickets on banking digital platforms that they trust.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World