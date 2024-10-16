The company that sells canned fish, Lucky Star, has declared that it will pay tribute to Tito Mboweni, the former governor of the Reserve Bank.

The brand that Mboweni enjoyed joins South Africans in mourning his passing.

The Presidency announced late on Saturday evening that the former minister of finance had passed away after a short illness. At the time of his death, Mboweni was 65 years old.

Mboweni, the former minister of labour in the administration of former president Nelson Mandela, leaves a lasting legacy through his leadership and commitment to South Africa, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the company that has collaborated with him on his meals, which he used to prepare and post on his X account.

Despite receiving backlash on social media for his culinary skills, Lucky Star praised Mboweni’s inventive and unique dishes.

Unconventional cooking

“Many South Africans will also fondly remember him for his imaginative and sometimes unconventional cooking, which became a source of delight and conversation around the country,” reads the statement.

“Tito’s authenticity and enthusiasm made him a beloved and unintentional celebrity chef.”

The statement went on to say that he adopted the brand with an innovative spirit.

“Despite never having an official role with Lucky Star, he embraced our brand with a sense of creativity and warmth that resonated deeply with people from all walks of life.

“At the right time, and with his family’s permission, we will honour his memory in a way that reflects his unique contributions, with more details to follow.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace.”

Memorial service for Mboweni

The ANC announced on Tuesday that following his funeral on Saturday, the former finance minister will have a memorial service.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula led the ANC delegation to Mboweni’s Johannesburg home on Tuesday, saying he thought Mboweni’s important contributions to South African politics deserved a state funeral.

“We as the ANC would like to have a memorial service,” Mbalula said.

Mboweni will be laid to rest in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday.

