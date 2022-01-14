Luxury car dealership silences Cassper Nyovest’s haters

Johannesburg- Luxury car dealership Daytona has silenced Cassper Nyovest’s haters as they confirmed that the McLaren they sold is now with the rightful owner.

This comes after there were claims made that Cassper was not the owner of the McLaren, and caused a huge stir on social media.

“SOLD 2020 McLaren GT finished in special paint – Silica White with features such as Bowers and Wilkins Audio System, MSO Bright Pack and Electrochromic roof is now with its new owner,” the dealership captioned an Instagram post.

