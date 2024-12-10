Macpherson investigates R800m IDT tender corruption

Dean Macpherson, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, has opened an investigation into the Independent Development Trust (IDT) in response to claims of corruption in the hospital oxygen plant tender awarding process.

This relates to the more than R800-million contract for the pressure swing adsorption oxygen plant, which was given to three businesses in spite of allegations that two of them were not registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

It was alleged that one company had provided possibly false documentation. Macpherson turned down the IDT’s proposal to look into the contract awarding process.

He clarified that with only seven of the necessary 12 members on the board of trustees, there are not enough members to make formal decisions.

According to him, the information supplied was still insufficient in spite of multiple communications between his department and the IDT, including repeated requests for important documents like signed contracts and meeting minutes.

Holding culprits accountable

“My interactions with the IDT over the past two months have raised serious concerns about governance within the organisation,” said Macpherson.

“I expressed these concerns in person to the IDT during a meeting regarding their quarterly performance, as well as their continued inability to finalise financial statements for the 2023/2024 financial year.

“It is patently clear that an organisation cannot and should not be allowed to investigate itself. Furthermore, due to the inquorate nature of the trust, it is not empowered to take such a decision.

“This is why I will be appointing an independent firm to investigate the alleged corporate governance failures that have led to this breakdown in trust.”

Macpherson emphasised that almost R1 billion in public funds could not be allowed to be wasted due to suspected corruption, particularly when it comes to life-saving medical equipment.

According to him, they are moving swiftly to hold people accountable and punish those found guilty.

