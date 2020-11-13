E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Magashule supporters out in full force at court appearance – scuffle breaks out

By George Matlala

Magashule had to hand himself to the Hawks at 10am.

Dozens of supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule have descended on the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court.

ANC NEC members Dakota Lekgoete, Tony Yengeni, Supra Mahumapelo, Malusi Gigaba and Bongani  Bongo are present at the court


Soon a scuffle broke out between the police and ANC senior member Supra Mahumapelo and Karl Niehaus.

Mahumapelo and Niehaus were denied entry into court after they were initially allowed into the court building initially

Magashule’s charges relate to failing to exercise oversight in the with the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Magashule is implicated in the R255 million Free State Asbestos audit project.

But his supporters are out in song, draped in ANC colours and singing songs in his praise.

Some are carrying placards written “innocent until proven guilty” while others are wearing t-shirts written, “hands-off Cde Ace Ace Magashule”.

Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Association – dressed in camouflage- are also belting out Struggle songs.

Magashule is expected to address his supporters after his court appearance.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is also at court to support Magashule.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Three Limpopo people sentenced to life in jail for ritual murder

Three people accused of a ritual murder of a Limpopo woman were sentenced to life  imprisonment  by the Thohoyandou High Court on Thursday, November...
Read more
Breaking News

SABC suspends Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast host Phiwe Nozewu after EFF demands

The SABC has announced that it has suspended Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast show host Phiwe Nozewu following the EFF’s complaint against him for his comments...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.