Magashule supporters out in full force at court appearance – scuffle breaks out

Magashule had to hand himself to the Hawks at 10am.

Dozens of supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule have descended on the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court.

ANC NEC members Dakota Lekgoete, Tony Yengeni, Supra Mahumapelo, Malusi Gigaba and Bongani Bongo are present at the court

Soon a scuffle broke out between the police and ANC senior member Supra Mahumapelo and Karl Niehaus.

Mahumapelo and Niehaus were denied entry into court after they were initially allowed into the court building initially

Magashule’s charges relate to failing to exercise oversight in the with the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Magashule is implicated in the R255 million Free State Asbestos audit project.

But his supporters are out in song, draped in ANC colours and singing songs in his praise.

Some are carrying placards written “innocent until proven guilty” while others are wearing t-shirts written, “hands-off Cde Ace Ace Magashule”.

Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Association – dressed in camouflage- are also belting out Struggle songs.

Magashule is expected to address his supporters after his court appearance.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is also at court to support Magashule.

Author



George Matlala