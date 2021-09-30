Makhadzi makes appearance on The Braai Show and announces new skincare and blanket range

Johannesburg- Ghamana hitmaker, Makhadzi appeared on the Braai Show With Cass last night and shared that she is working on launching her own skincare range.

She recently dropped her African Queen album which was loved by all her fans.

“I am working on my own skincare range, it is coming out soon,” replied the star when Cassper Nyovest asked what she is busy with.

Makhadzi also mentioned that she is also working on selling blankets ‘Makhadzi Blankets’.

“I will start selling blankets as well, I want my fans to keep warm and wrap themselves with my blankets.”

She stated that she is in the process of building herself a house as she has already built houses for her parents and her grandmother as well.

When asked about her love life the Ghanama hitmaker mentioned that she is currently not seeing anyone and will not be seeing anyone anytime soon.

“Let’s leave dating ‘mjolo wa ghanamisha’ she said.

Her Kokovha album recently went gold and she celebrated her achievements.

