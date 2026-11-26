A Johannesburg man who sought to hold retail giant Makro liable after suffering injuries in a slip-and-fall incident at its Alberton store has suffered another legal setback after the high court dismissed his application for leave to appeal.

The incident dates back to December 19, 2020, when Johannes Martin Ehrke was shopping at Makro Alberton with his wife. After purchasing two cans of paint, he and his wife were walking towards their vehicle when he fell near the store’s entrance.

Play advert

Ehrke told the court that he slipped on a laminated piece of paper on the ground, causing his feet to slide from underneath him. He said he fell on his back and was unable to get up. His wife testified that an ambulance was called and that he was taken to hospital.

Advertisement

However, the circumstances surrounding the fall became a central point of dispute during the trial. Ehrke and his wife could not establish precisely what he had stepped on, and their accounts differed on aspects of where they were walking immediately before the incident.

More than R1m in damages sought

Ehrke alleged that the fall left him with a fractured right hip, a T2 injury, soft-tissue injuries to his back and right hip, as well as an injury to his right thumb.

He subsequently instituted a delictual damages claim against Makro, seeking R1,011,426.06 in compensation. The amount included R21 426.06 for past medical expenses, R130 000 for estimated future medical expenses, R90 000 for past loss of income, R270 000 for future loss of income or loss of employability, and R500 000 in general damages.

His case was that Makro had failed to maintain a safe environment for shoppers and had not taken reasonable steps to identify and remove hazards from the area where he fell.

The trial was heard on August 26, 2026, with Acting Judge JP Allen handing down judgment on September 2. Although the court acknowledged that Ehrke was an elderly person who had sustained serious injuries in a traumatic incident, it found that he had failed to prove that a hazardous substance or object on the floor had caused his fall.

The judge also questioned his account of the incident, noting that he had not been looking down as he approached the sloped kerb and was carrying two cans of paint weighing between six and eight kilograms each. The court found that his own conduct was the direct and material cause of the incident.

Leave to appeal refused

Acting Judge JP Allen dismissed Ehrke’s application, finding that he had failed to demonstrate reasonable prospects of success in challenging an earlier judgment that found he had not proved that Makro was responsible for the circumstances surrounding his fall.

The judgment, handed down on November 25, follows an earlier ruling delivered on September 2, 2026, in which the court rejected Ehrke’s claim against Masstores (Pty) Ltd, trading as Makro SA Alberton.

Ehrke subsequently approached the court seeking permission to appeal the entire judgment to the Supreme Court of Appeal, alternatively the full court of the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

However, Judge Allen found that the application largely repeated arguments that had already been presented and considered during the original proceedings.

The judge noted that Ehrke had raised six grounds of appeal and 53 points on which he alleged the court had erred or misdirected itself.

In the judgment, Allen said, “Nothing new has been raised by the applicant; I have dealt with most, if not all, of the issues raised by the applicant, and it is not necessary for me to repeat those in full.”

The court also took issue with the extensive grounds of appeal, finding that the application did not introduce new or complex legal questions or matters of broad public interest.

In considering the application, Judge Allen referred to Section 17 of the Superior Courts Act, which sets out the requirements for granting leave to appeal. The legislation requires an applicant to demonstrate that an appeal would have a reasonable prospect of success or that another compelling reason exists for the matter to be heard.

Also Read: Steers, Makro sold food, drink unfit for consumption — radio host

The judge emphasised that merely showing that an appeal was arguable or that another court might possibly reach a different conclusion was insufficient. Citing the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision in MEC for Health, Eastern Cape v Mkhitha and Another, the judgment states: “A mere possibility of success, an arguable case or one that is not hopeless, is not enough.”

Court finds evidence lacking

Instead, an applicant must establish a sound and rational basis for believing that another court could reach a different outcome. Turning to the original slip-and-fall claim, Judge Allen reiterated that the burden rested on Ehrke to prove the elements of delictual liability, including conduct, wrongfulness, fault, causation and harm.

The court found that his evidence did not sufficiently establish what had caused him to fall inside the store. According to the judgment, Ehrke and his wife could not identify what he had allegedly slipped on at the time of the incident.

The suggestion that laminated paper had been lying on the floor and caused him to slip was, the court found, an assumption made after the fall rather than something either of them had actually witnessed.

Differing testimony from couple

Instead, the only report made was that Ehrke had missed his step. Their evidence also differed on where his wife had been walking immediately before the incident, with Ehrke saying she was on his left, while she testified that she was on his right.

Judge Allen found that these inconsistencies weakened their version of events. The court further questioned the suggestion that laminated pages had been lying on the floor, particularly given the conflicting evidence about the weather conditions.

While Ehrke’s version described a windy day, the court noted that the photographs presented did not show evidence of wind at the time they were taken.

There was also insufficient evidence about the alleged laminated material, including its surface, how it interacted with the floor beneath it and whether it could reasonably have caused the fall.

Makro’s safety measures upheld

In contrast, the judge found that Makro’s witnesses had given consistent and uncontested evidence about the store’s maintenance, cleanliness, Covid-19 protocols and crowd-control measures.

Their testimony included evidence about security guards and staff deployed to ensure that safety protocols were followed on the premises. The court concluded that the retailer’s systems were reasonable, functional and adequate under the circumstances.

In its assessment of the evidence, the court found that Ehrke had failed to establish that a hazardous situation existed or that Makro had created such a hazard or allowed it to persist.

Judge Allen stated: “I could not come to a conclusion that a hazardous situation existed at the time of the applicant’s fall, whether it was created by the respondent or permitted by the respondent to persist or for that matter to arise.”

The judgment further found that Ehrke’s failure to keep a proper lookout contributed to the incident.

Costs order against claimant

Concluding the matter, Judge Allen said: “The applicant failed to prove that the respondent breached a legal duty of care owing to the applicant by not taking reasonable steps to prevent or remedy the hazard.”

The application for leave to appeal was dismissed, with Ehrke ordered to pay Makro’s legal costs on a party-and-party scale, including the costs of counsel.

Also Read: Ex-Eskom contractor Lomas suffers nosebleed after prison fall

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.