Malema slams Zille, Steenhuisen

Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a broadside at DA leaders John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille over coalition governments following the November 1 local elections.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Tembisa in Ekurhuleni, Malema said the two leaders were left red-faced after his party refused to work with the DA as was the case after the 2016 local government elections.

“We dealt with Helen Zille and that puppet of hers (Steenhuisen). We are not controlled by whites. We are not scared of them. Our mission is to fight for black people, and we are not mincing our words with our stance,” he said.

Malema was speaking at the party’s Siyabonga Rally held at Sekhukhune sports grounds in Winnie Mandela, Tembisa.

Malema said, like in 2016, the EFF was not going to enter into coalitions with any party.

“We are not going to be in coalition with anyone. We met the ANC and we told them that we want the Constitution to be changed. We don’t want municipalities; we want the land. We are not obsessed with positions. We made a commitment that we are going to get the land in our lifetime,” said Malema, adding that his party wanted to “kill” the ANC.

The party was going to subject its financial books to an audit by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Malema said, adding that “don’t be scared as there is no one who will find anything wrong with the EFF.”

Malema’s comments came after calls for the party to be brought to book for not disclosing donations above the amount of R100 000 as required by the Political Party Funding Act.

“EFF councillors must report to their branches. Councillors are not bigger than EFF. You donate to the party as supporters, councillors, MPLs and that’s where the money of EFF comes from,” he said.

Malema also took a swipe at the party’s former leaders, saying some were busy taking pictures with statues of Paul Kruger among others instead of doing door-to-door campaigns.

Watch Malema address the crowd below:

[In Pictures]: AZANIA , thank you for increasing our electoral support across the country. We vow to continue the struggle with even the higher intensity for the realization of Economic Freedom in our Lifetime. #EFFSiyabongaRally pic.twitter.com/c2jnOBUhwZ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2021

CIC @Julius_S_Malema wrapping up his message at the #EFFSiyabongaRally the way only he can. Re ya leboga Azania ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/z7tDAr76Yt — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2021

To read more political news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author