Malema targets KZN as the party’s fortunes dwindle 

Embattled EFF president Julius Malema is scheduled to go on a charm offensive across KwaZulu-Natal in a bid to garner support for the party ahead of the municipal elections 18 months away.

Marshall Dlamini, the party’s secretary general described the engagements as a bottom-up consultative process with various branches.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content