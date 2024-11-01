Malema’s gun case postponed as magistrate falls ill

The East London regional court has postponed the legal case against EFF leader Julius Malema.

This occurred after magistrate Twanet Olivier, the presiding officer, became ill and was deemed incapable of performing her duties.

Notwithstanding her health, the magistrate consented to delay the case in chambers without the accused or the defence.

After the defence wrapped up its case, the state and defence were scheduled to present their final arguments in court on Friday.

Malema and Adriaan Snyman, the director of a security company, are charged with unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition, recklessly endangering people or property, and firing a firearm in a populated area without taking reasonable safety precautions.

The gun that Malema is accused of firing during an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018 is purportedly owned by a business of which Snyman is the director.

After leading the testimony of 19 witnesses, the prosecution concluded its case in 2023.

Following that, Malema and Snyman submitted an application for discharge in accordance with Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which the court rejected.

Experts take the stand

Two experts in firearms control and forensic ballistics testified on behalf of Snyman starting in June 2024.

Malema took the stand in his defence.

Advocate Joel Cesar for the state cross-examined each witness, and the case was then adjourned so that all parties could submit written heads of argument prior to the next court date.

During cross-examination, Malema showed the magistrate three videos. Accused number two, Adriaan Snyman, is an innocent man, said Malema.

In the video, Snyman and Larry Mabunda, who worked for the same security company, can be seen approaching Malema, he continued.

“Why is it so clear that the white man is the one being charged when both Mabunda and Snyman are approaching me in that video?

“Snyman was charged because he was presumed to be the business’ owner,” he added.

The matter has been postponed to December 9.

