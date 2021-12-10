Man accused of burying girlfriend beaten to death by community

Johannesburg – A 44-year-old man, alleged to have buried his girlfriend in a shallow grave, has died after being beaten up by community members.

After being reported missing in November, Thokozile’s Makhowane’s boyfriend was arrested but later released due to insufficient evidence.

This is despite him being the last seen with her.

But on Monday, this week, Mokhowane’s semi decomposed body was found in a shallow grave pointed out by her boyfriend.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a group of people had confronted the man at his residence and demanded answers.

Mbele said he was severely assaulted until he pointed out the grave at Bramhoea in the Bester area in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The police intervened and managed to rescue the man from the angry community. He sustained multiple wounds and succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. Besters detectives are investigating an inquest and murder. The public is advised not to take the law into their own hands but always call the police for assistance. Those found to be involved in the killing of the man will face the law. They will be arrested and charged accordingly,” said Mbele.

