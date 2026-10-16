Man arrested at OR Tambo over Madlanga Commission no-show

A 49-year-old man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday evening, moments before he was due to board an international flight. This after he allegedly failed to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on numerous occassions.

The man was arrested by the Commissions Recommendations Task Team (CRTT), national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed.

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“The suspect was arrested for failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry,” Mathe said.

The arrest came as the suspect was preparing to leave the country.

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Mathe did not disclose the man’s identity or provide further details about his alleged failure to appear before the commission.

The man is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

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