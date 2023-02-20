Man arrested trying to dispose of dead body

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he was caught pushing a trolley with a 19-year-old woman’s body wrapped inside a bag at a Barberton dumping site, in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspicious-looking man caught the attention of three ladies when they reportedly saw him pushing the trolley that seemed heavy for him.

“The ladies then stopped a specific taxi operator driving in a kombi at the traffic lights, narrated what they observed and requested him to assist in investigating. Upon seeing them, the bag fell from the man’s trolley. His bag was opened by one of these concerned citizens and it was a surprise when the human body of a lady was found inside,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala added that police were called immediately, and when they arrived, some, community members had already started assaulting him. Police managed to calm the situation and the suspect was rescued from the angry mob.

“The motive, as well as the cause of death, is yet to be established and a post-mortem will be conducted. Currently, police investigation continues to unearth this whole shocking incident,” added Mohlala.

