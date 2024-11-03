Man loses bid to increase unlawful arrest award

A Mpumalanga man who believed he was under-compensated for his unlawful detention by the police has seen his hopes dashed.

After being awarded R75, 000 in damages, the man Nicolaus Banda, appealed the decision, seeking a higher amount. However, the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Mbombela, has not only dismissed his appeal but also ordered him to pay the legal costs.

Banda, from Nsikazi, near White River, was arrested and detained for three days without charge in 2021. He was arrested by eight police officers in full view of his neighbours.

