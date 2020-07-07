Man shoots wife and daughter, niece and turns gun on himself

A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded by her father after she opened a case of alleged rape against him.

In a statement today, the police said the suspect allegedly raped his daughter on 13 June after he offered her driving lessons.

The victim’s mother aged 38 and her mother’s niece aged 27 who was visiting at the time were also shot and killed in the same incident, by the suspect, before he turned the gun on himself.

The gruesome incident took place at Malungane village next to Namakgale outside Phalaborwa at about 9pm on Monday 06 July.

Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect, was an employee at a Mining Company in Phalaborwa.

Mojapelo said the suspect was being sought by members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit (FCS) after his 16-year-old daughter, whom he shot and injured, earlier opened a rape case against him.

Limpopo police commissioner Nneke Ledwaba has since condemned the incident calling it horrendous.

“The victim allegedly visited her father at Palesa Section, Namakgale on 13 June 2020 and requested him to train her on how to drive a motor vehicle. After the driving lessons, they reportedly went to Namakgale complex and then proceeded to the house at Palesa where the rape took place. The victim only opened the rape case yesterday, Monday 06 July 2020,” said Ledwaba.

“As the Province is currently fighting the scourge of Gender-Based Violence, incidents of this nature, where a man rapes his daughter and then goes on to commit horrendous crimes against the vulnerable members of the society, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” he concluded.

Meta Mphahlele