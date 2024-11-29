Man slapped with 15 years in jail for stabbing sex workers

A 27-year-old man from Hazyview in Mpumalanga has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for assaulting two sex workers.

Justice Malomane was sent to prison by the Mbombela regional court recently.

Malomane had procured the services of sex workers; however, after the services were rendered, he refused to pay his dues.

According to the police, their investigations indicated that the incident happened in October 2019.

In response to the victims’ demands for payment for services rendered, Malomane stabbed both of them with a broken beer bottle.

One of the victims survived, but the other succumbed to her wounds in the hospital.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and has since been behind bars.

“He spent time in jail before he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for murder and five years imprisonment for attempted murder,” said Mdhluli.

“Malomane was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.”

Investigating officer praised

The acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating officer.

Malomane’s case was wrapped up after, in September, 21-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi was convicted and sentenced to life in jail for killing six Zimbabwean sex workers in central Johannesburg.

Handing down his judgment, Judge Cassim Moosa said that Mkhwanazi was a danger to society and people should be protected from him.

His sentence will be reassessed in 2054.

The convicted murderer and rapist strangled the sex workers for delivering a service to provide for their families.

Mkhwanazi killed the women at his father’s workshop between April and October 2022. He then concealed their bodies in different locations within the yard of the workshop.

He told the court that the offences were committed in revenge for being falsely accused of rape by a sex worker after he spent 10 months in jail.

