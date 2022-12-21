Man who assaulted Springs cop arrested

A video of an angry man, accused of public drinking and seen assaulting a police officer who approached him, has gone viral on social media.

Springs Police confirmed that the incident happened in Springs on Tuesday and the suspect was arrested.

Police also said the two police officers in the video were conducting a routine patrol when they came across about five people drinking in public.

“When the police warned them about public drinking, one of the men turned on the male police officer. The suspect then fled the scene. Back-up was called and the suspect was arrested later in the evening. He has been charged with assaulting a police officer, and he will appear before the Springs Magistrates Court on Thursday, 22 December 2022,” said Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

