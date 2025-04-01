Manhunt continues as North West cops hunt CPF member’s killer

Five days after the brutal killing of a North West member of the Community Policing Forum (CFP), Sydney Mboweni, no one has been arrested. This is according to the provincial police on Tuesday.

The body of 28-year-old Mboweni was discovered inside his bakkie in Ikemeleng informal community in Kroondal, outside Rustenburg. North West Police said on Tuesday that investigations were still ongoing. The motive for Mboweni’s gruesome murder remains unknown. He was murdered last week Thursday.

His murder comes a month after the North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management’s MEC, Wessels Morweng, announced that his department will continue to develop links between police and communities.

Victim was ambushed on way to report a crime

Releasing the 2024/2025 third quarter crime statistics early last month, Morweng said his department will support community policing forums through monitoring, capacity building, and funding initiatives.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said on the day, Mboweni ate supper at his home. Afterwards, he allegedly got into his bakkie to go to the police station to report a crime.

Mokgwabone said that minutes later, his girlfriend heard gunshots. Then an unknown man arrive at their place to report that Mboweni had been involved in an accident.

“The girlfriend went to investigate, only to find that the deceased had collided with the neighbour’s fence. And he had gunshot wounds to the head,” Mokgwabone said.

Mboweni’s bakkie was found collided with a fence at one of Mboweni’s neighbour’s house.

Found with gunshot wound to the head

Mokgwabone said Mboweni was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head.

“Paramedics were summoned to the scene, where the victim was certified dead.”

Mboweni was a CPF Chairperson Sub-Forum in the area.

According to the SAPS website, the CPF helps the SAPS and the community to jointly work in collaboration. This is aimed at addressing crime, as well as crime prevention initiatives to tackle identified crime challenges.

However, the North West province has recorded a decrease in crime. It recorded 26, 999 cases, which are over 1,100 less than the previous year.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content