Mantashe, Ramokgopa battle for control of the Central Energy Fund 

By Sunday World
Gwede Mantashe
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 08: Gwede Mantashe Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy during the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on February 08, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The address is an annual event, in which the President of South Africa reports on the status of the nation, normally to the resumption of a joint sitting of Parliament (the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces). (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delaying the issuing of the proclamations on separation of powers following a reconfigured national executive, spurring a turf war between Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe and his Electricity and Energy counterpart Sputla Ramokgopa. 

Sunday World can reveal that the two powerful ministers are fighting for control of the crucial Central Energy Fund (CEF), which houses important subsidiaries such as PetroSA. 

