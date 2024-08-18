Mantashe, Ramokgopa battle for control of the Central Energy Fund 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delaying the issuing of the proclamations on separation of powers following a reconfigured national executive, spurring a turf war between Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe and his Electricity and Energy counterpart Sputla Ramokgopa.

Sunday World can reveal that the two powerful ministers are fighting for control of the crucial Central Energy Fund (CEF), which houses important subsidiaries such as PetroSA.

