Masalanabo coronation to go ahead despite legal battle

Plans are underway to install Masalanabo Modjadji as queen of the Balobedu. This is amid a looming legal battle over the throne of the nation once renowned for its rain-making powers.

A source close to Masalanabo revealed to Sunday World that plans are afoot for her coronation as the Rain Queen in March.

“We are at an advanced stage to inaugurate Masalanabo as our Rain Queen. Nothing is going to stop us. We are grateful that the president has recognised Masalanabo.”

The battle for the throne has pitted the royal family against former ANC chief whip Mathole Motshekga, who has labelled certain senior members of the Balobedu Traditional Council as gangsters. “Masalanabo is the only legitimate queen of the Balobedu Royal Council.”

Motshekga mentioned the current regent, Mpapatla Modjadji and royal spokesperson, Ronnie Morwatshehla as the gangsters barring Masalanabo from ascending the throne.

Prince Mpapatla is the maternal uncle of Masalanabo, who was installed as regent amid internal ructions in the royal house. Tempers escalated in Khetlhakoni, the Balobedu royal palace, after President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a queenship certificate recognising Masalanabo as the Rain Queen.

The royal house announced it is heading to the courts to challenge the matter.

Masalanabo has been residing with Motshekga and his wife, former education minister Angie Motshekga in Gauteng as her foster parents following the passing of her mother, Makobo Modjadji on June 12, 2005.

Asked about the whereabouts of Masalanabo, Motshekga said he could not disclose where she was and the tertiary institution she was going to pursue her studies after passing her matric among the 2024 cohort.

The Balobedu Traditional Council has rejected Ramaphosa’s recognition of Masalanabo, saying he took the decision without consulting the core of the royal family. The council is currently led by Lekukela, Masalanabo’s elder brother and contender for the throne.

Lekukela said on Monday the council learnt about Masalanabo’s recognition through the media. “The decision has left the royal family and the Balobedu nation confused.”

Lekukela said he was worried about the aloofness of his younger sister. “As an heir to my mother’s throne, I have a duty to protect and fight any force that attempts to damage our family’s legacy.”

