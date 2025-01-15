Maskandi legend Phuzekhemisi’s playboy days back to haunt him

Legendary maskandi artist Zibokwakhe “Phuzekhemisi” Mnyandu’s Casanova days are over, and back to haunt him.

He recently revealed that he has kids outside his marriage and he needs help.

Phuzekhemisi posted a clip on his Tick-Tok page and said: “My fellow people I have a problem, I have kids from different women.

“I’m pleading with my kids to come and visit me. This is their home and I love them. I understand that they are born out of wedlock but I love them and they are all my children. And I just want them to be happy, especially when I’m around.

“My children, I love you but the circumstances didn’t permit. I couldn’t marry your mothers but this is your home,” he said.

Made a lot of mistakes in his heyday

This message left his fans worried. They wanted to know why he was speaking like this.

Speaking to Sunday World, Phuzekhemisi said he made a lot of mistakes in his youth days.

“I have nine kids with my wife and unfortunately I cannot disclose how many kids I have outside marriage. All I can say is that, some of my kids were born while I was already married. I’m not proud of my actions, I was young and didn’t know any better,” he said.

Women were throwing themselves at him

“During my youth days, women were literally throwing themselves at me. Some of them knew that I was married but they still wanted to sleep with me. I guess it was fashionable for them to sleep with a superstar. But today I look back and regret those decisions, I made bad choices. And I don’t wish young artists to repeat my mistakes because they come back to haunt you,” he said.

He said that some of these women even promised to maintain their children should they fall pregnant.

Wants all his kids to visit him

“It’s a pity because, some of these women were not even my girlfriends, we were just being naughty. But I did warn them and they wouldn’t listen. They promised to maintain their own children should they fall pregnant.

“But once they fall pregnant they’d always come back to demand maintenance. I can see it was a trap and I fell in it. Despite this, I still love all my kids and I need them home,” he explained.

He said he still has good relationships with some of the baby mamas.

“I still talk to some of them but others we are not in good terms. Well, I’m not worried because all my kids are now old. And I’d like them to visit me more often,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content