Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko wants the state to pay him R18.1 million, plus legal costs, for losses incurred after his arrest in 2022, in a filed lawsuit against the National Prosecuting Authority and Minister of Justice Mmamoloko Kubayi.

In the explosive combined summons filed in the Pretoria High Court, Koko details how he believes his arrest was malicious and cost him income for his private energy company.

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In his affidavit, Koko says there were no reasonable prospects for successful prosecution in his case, citing the fact the matter was struck from the court roll.

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He says the malice in the arrest can be proved through public statements of disgraced former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) boss advocate Andrea Johnson stating that he was arrested for being arrogant.

Koko says his arrest led to his company, Matshela Energy, losing business in Zimbabwe. The contract he secured was cancelled after his arrest. Moreover, he says the legal costs he suffered because of the legal case breach the R2m mark and he should be compensated for that.

Koko says his arrest was based on malice as the prosecution did not have a watertight case. This, he argues, is confirmed by forensic investigation that was done only after he was arrested.

“The court found that the flow of funds, data-analysis and forensic analyst report were incomplete or unavailable, and that they were ‘crucial and material to the state’s case’,” reads Koko’s affidavit of the Middleburg regional court that threw out his case.

He says that six years into the investigation, the court found that those reports remained incomplete, prompting it to probe “on what information was the detailed draft charge sheet been prepared?”

“The court found that [I] had ‘been exposed to undue punishment and no justification could be established from the presented evidence’.”

Koko says it was common cause that the prosecution moved on him without probable and reasonable course which proves malice.

The Idac-led prosecution was aware that the arrest would injure him but advanced nonetheless which proves malice.

“On 28 October 2022, the day after the arrest, Advocate Johnson told News24 that it was [my] ‘flaunting the arrogance’ that grated law enforcement agencies during the investigation and referred to ‘the arrogant manner in which he said you can’t get me’.”

Koko says Johnson’s statements are proof that his prosecution was the state flexing its muscle under a rogue Idac leadership, despite knowing that the case was a non-starter.

Idac’s conduct, of continuing to define his case as under investigation despite the court throwing it out, prejudiced him and made him a persona-non-grata to potential clients.

This was malicious and against the law and prosecution regulations, he says.

“The prosecutors’ conduct was wrongful, in that it infringed my rights under section 10, 12 and 35 of the Constitution and breached their duty to act without fear, favour or prejudice.

“My loss of earnings and earning capacity was caused by the prosecution and was foreseeable. But for the prosecution, [I] would have [earned] at least R1.25 million per year, a conservative of my estimate of my average taxable in the three tax years before my arrest.”