Maumela’s R10m Ferrari goes on auction on Friday

A Ferrari linked to businessman Morgan Maumela is set to go under the hammer from Friday, November 6, 2026 after the Special Tribunal authorised its sale as part of efforts to preserve assets linked to an ongoing corruption investigation.

The luxury Ferrari SF90 Stradale may be sold for no less than R9.5 million, following an order granted by the Special Tribunal.

The vehicle’s sale will be overseen by a curator appointed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), with the proceeds to be held in an interest-bearing trust account until related civil proceedings have been finalised.

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The auction is proceeding following the Pretoria High Court’s dismissal of an urgent application by Morgan Maumela and trustees of the MHR Maumela Family Trust, seeking to prevent the sale.

READ MORE: Maumela’s R10m Tembisa-tender Ferrari to be sold, SIU welcomes order

The Ferrari is one of several high-value assets preserved by authorities in September 2025 as part of a widening SIU investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital.

The investigation centres on claims that approximately R2 billion was looted through irregular procurement processes and other alleged unlawful activities linked to the Gauteng health facility.

The preservation of luxury vehicles and other assets forms part of the SIU’s efforts to safeguard potentially recoverable funds while legal proceedings continue.

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READ: SIU secures R42.4 million in assets linked to Tembisa Hospital bribes

Authorities maintain that the auction does not determine ownership or liability, with the proceeds from the sale being secured pending the outcome of the case.

Interested bidders will be able to participate in the auction from Friday through the bidders choice platform.

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