Maweni granted R5K bail for assaulting ex-lover’s cousin

Traditional healer Makgotso Mofokeng, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, has been granted R5 000 bail by the Protea magistrate’s court.

Maweni (38) made her second court appearance on Monday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was arrested on January 19 in connection with an incident that occurred on December 17, 2019, in Dlamini, Soweto.

It is alleged that Maweni used a bottle to assault the complainant, striking her in the mouth. The complainant is the cousin of one of Maweni’s ex-boyfriends.

During the court proceedings on Monday, Maweni’s new lawyer, advocate Riaan Gissing, told magistrate Rozelle Khiye that Maweni is ready to proceed with her formal bail application.

Maweni was previously represented by Marcia Makuse.

State prosecutor Sandra Mtambo said the state is not opposing the bail application; suffice to say that she has three previous convictions.

Mtambo said in 2018, Maweni was found guilty of two counts of fraud and two counts of theft and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. The sentence was wholly suspended.

In 2017, she was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to three months imprisonment, which was suspended for five years.

In 2009, Maweni was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol, and she was sentenced to two years imprisonment. Her sentence was wholly suspended.

Pregnant with twins

Gissing said Maweni should be granted bail because she handed herself over to the police.

He said Maweni is pregnant with twins, and her further incarceration at Johannesburg Prison, also known as Sun City, is not good for her health and can lead to a miscarriage.

Gissing said in prison Maweni does not have access to proper medication and dietary requirements to support and sustain her pregnancy.

Maweni, a mother of three children, added Gissing, would like to retain her passport because, due to her profession of being a traditional healer, she is required to travel to countries such as Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, and Kenya, among others, to get herbs that are not available in South Africa.

In relation to the 2019 incident, Maweni plans to enter a not guilty plea to all charges and contend that she acted in self-defence, according to Gissing.

He said Maweni lives in Mondeor, Johannesburg South, with her mother, three minor children, husband, and stepdaughter.

She plans to move to a new residence in Fairland, Randburg.

Scenes of jubilation outside court

Mtambo asked for Maweni’s passport to be confiscated, but Khiye said no evidence was produced that Maweni is a danger to the public and will evade her trial.

However, Khiye said Maweni was dishonest to the court when she said during her first appearance that she does not have previous convictions.

Khiye granted Maweni R5 000 bail with strict conditions that she should not have any direct or indirect contact with the complainant, must notify the investigating officer whenever she changes her residential address, and must provide her itinerary to the investigating officer when travelling outside of the country.

Khiye postponed the matter to February 11 for further investigations and disclosure of the contents of the case docket to Maweni.

Following her appearance, dozens of supporters and Maweni’s family were observed jubilantly cheering outside the courtroom as Maweni was released on bail.

