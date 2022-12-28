Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda visits Mampintsha’s family

Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda paid a visit to the late Big Nuz member Mandlenkosi “Mampintsha” Mapumulo’s family on Tuesday, to pay his last respects to the late Gqom star.

Kaunda was accompanied by the leadership of the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa to offer support and pay respect to Mampintsha who passed away on Saturday.

The Big Nuz member’s memorial service will take place on Thursday at Bishop Dube’s church (Ethekwini Community Church). The funeral will then take place on Friday at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban.

Mampintsha died on Christmas eve after he suffered from a second stroke while he was admitted at the Durdoc Hospital in Durban.

