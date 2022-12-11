Mayweather pulls out of MisuZulu boxing event after ‘fake payment’

Retired boxing billionaire Floyd Mayweather has cancelled his attendance of the much-publicised “King MisuZulu International Boxing Tournament”, which was scheduled for Moses Mabhida stadium tomorrow after the organiser failed to pay his appearance fee.

Sunday World understands that the organiser, Arnold Nododile, tried in vain to coax the American superstar into gracing the event by sending him and his team a fake R5.8-million proof of payment.

The embarrassing news, which will leave Mayweather’s battalion of fans disappointed, came to light when his lawyers

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Authors