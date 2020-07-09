Mazibuko was a scribe par excellence – Motaung

Tributes and condolences are pouring in following the passing away on Wednesday of former Sunday World sports editor Louis “Figo” Mazibuko.

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Mazibuko family, saying he “reacted with shock to the news” of the passing of the former sports journalist.

“Mazibuko was a scribe par excellence. May his soul rest in eternity,” said Motaung.

Mazibuko, 69, died at the Mulberton hospital in Johannesburg. He retired from the newspaper four years ago. He is survived by his daughter Zozo, after the death Mornica, his wife of 40 years following a short illness last year.

A passionate and dedicated soccer writer, who was sincere to the journalism craft, Mazibuko was popularly known for his witty command and flair for the language.

He started his journalism with the at the Rand Daily Mail before moving to Sunday Times Extra newspaper in the 1970s, until he joined Sunday World when it was founded in 1999. Mazibuko also worked for the Sowetan.

The veteran journalist, a legend among soccer scribes, believed in the motto: the pen was mightier that the sword. He was popularly known by the nickname “Figo” after the legendary Portuguese retired footballer Luis Figo, who played as a midfielder for Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Mazibuko lived with his daughter Zozo in Diepkloof Ext in Soweto, a stone throw away from the house of PSL chairman and Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza.

He often boasted about the many prominent and popular people and celebrities, who he lived with, in his neighbourhood.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo